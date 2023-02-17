The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)’s stock price has increased by 5.72 compared to its previous closing price of 82.47. However, the company has seen a 10.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

The 36-month beta value for SMG is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMG is $82.38, which is -$8.05 below than the current price. The public float for SMG is 39.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.92% of that float. The average trading volume of SMG on February 17, 2023 was 854.14K shares.

Understanding the 5.72% Volatility Levels of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has gone up by 10.99% for the week, with a 43.85% rise in the past month and a 38.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.72% for SMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.52% for SMG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $100 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SMG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

SMG Trading at 43.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +50.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.42. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 79.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $80.16 back on Feb 09. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 14,041,775 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,843,570 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 50,000 shares at $80.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 14,064,775 shares at $4,038,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. Equity return is now at value -113.00, with -9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.