Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)’s stock price has decreased by -13.68 compared to its previous closing price of 16.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The public float for AMPL is 64.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPL on February 17, 2023 was 502.47K shares.

Understanding the 5.32% Volatility Levels of Amplitude Inc.’s (AMPL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has seen a -5.25% decrease in the past week, with a 14.32% gain in the past month, and a -3.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for AMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for AMPL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to AMPL, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

AMPL Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +15.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw 19.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD, who sale 19,638 shares at the price of $12.17 back on Jan 09. After this action, HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD now owns 967,394 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $239,079 using the latest closing price.

Sarkis Ninos, the Chief Accounting Officer of Amplitude Inc., sale 1,976 shares at $13.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sarkis Ninos is holding 54,116 shares at $27,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.33 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -44.83. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.