Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 62.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.

The public float for TRUP is 37.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRUP on February 17, 2023 was 455.16K shares.

Trupanion Inc.’s (TRUP) Stock: A 2.59% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, TRUP stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly gain of 12.62% and a quarterly plunge of -4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Trupanion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for TRUP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $77 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUP reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for TRUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRUP, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

TRUP Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +16.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.77. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw 25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.50 back on Feb 13. After this action, RAWLINGS DARRYL now owns 849,109 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $234,014 using the latest closing price.

PLOUF TRICIA, the EVP, Pricing of Trupanion Inc., sale 700 shares at $59.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that PLOUF TRICIA is holding 41,023 shares at $41,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc. stands at -5.08. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.