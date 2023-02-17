TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA)’s stock price has increased by 70.77 compared to its previous closing price of 49.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 77.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that TravelCenters of America Stock Surges. It’s Being Bought by BP for $1.3 Billion.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TA is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TA is $75.33, which is -$13.18 below the current market price. The public float for TA is 13.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.41% of that float. The average trading volume for TA on February 17, 2023 was 96.81K shares.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) Stock Showcases 80.07% 20-Day Moving Average

TA’s stock has seen a 77.34% increase for the week, with a 84.67% rise in the past month and a 62.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for TravelCenters of America Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 80.07% for TA stock, with a simple moving average of 79.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TA stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TA in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $65 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TA reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for TA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

TA Trading at 82.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 29.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +86.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TA rose by +77.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.85. In addition, TravelCenters of America Inc. saw 88.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for TravelCenters of America Inc. stands at +0.78. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.