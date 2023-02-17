Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.61 compared to its previous closing price of 36.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that Doximity Stock Jumps After Earnings, Stock Buyback News

The price-to-earnings ratio for Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is 62.20x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is $37.69, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for DOCS is 115.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% of that float. On February 17, 2023, DOCS’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

Trading Update: Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Stock Endures 5.55% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, DOCS stock has gone down by -4.50%, with a monthly gain of 9.24% and a quarterly surge of 6.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Doximity Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for DOCS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOCS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for DOCS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DOCS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

DOCS Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.21. In addition, Doximity Inc. saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 4,714 shares of Doximity Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Doximity Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $32.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 4,714 shares at $325,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.05 for the present operating margin

+88.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc. stands at +38.79. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.