The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 109.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Disney Special Tax-District Bill Is Approved by Florida Senate

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DIS is $126.64, which is $26.14 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.82B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DIS on February 17, 2023 was 14.57M shares.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has seen a -4.10% decrease in the past week, with a 6.86% rise in the past month, and a 10.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for DIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for DIS stock, with a simple moving average of 3.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $135 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIS reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for DIS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to DIS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

DIS Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.70. In addition, The Walt Disney Company saw 21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from WOODFORD BRENT, who sale 1,139 shares at the price of $105.71 back on Jan 24. After this action, WOODFORD BRENT now owns 32,047 shares of The Walt Disney Company, valued at $120,408 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy Christine M, the SEVP & Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, sale 42,533 shares at $98.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that McCarthy Christine M is holding 181,830 shares at $4,187,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Walt Disney Company stands at +3.87. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.