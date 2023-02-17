Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED)’s stock price has increased by 3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 96.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is 27.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMED is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is $110.67, which is $8.98 above the current market price. The public float for AMED is 31.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. On February 17, 2023, AMED’s average trading volume was 402.87K shares.

The Volatility of Amedisys Inc.’s (AMED) Stock: A 5.92% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has gone up by 5.92% for the week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month and a 11.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.07% for AMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.65% for AMED stock, with a simple moving average of -4.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMED reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for AMED stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to AMED, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

AMED Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.40. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw 20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from Bohnert Denise M., who sale 557 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, Bohnert Denise M. now owns 11,850 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $64,055 using the latest closing price.

Kemmerly David L, the of Amedisys Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $177.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Kemmerly David L is holding 16,336 shares at $443,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+42.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +9.44. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.