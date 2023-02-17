Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO)’s stock price has increased by 2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 65.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) by analysts is $86.25, which is $24.24 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 27.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.82% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SIMO was 281.19K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (SIMO) Stock

The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has seen a 1.20% increase in the past week, with a 3.22% gain in the past month, and a 6.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for SIMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.65% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIMO reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for SIMO stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SIMO, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SIMO Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.38. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw 3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.