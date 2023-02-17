Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUR is $4.13, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for AUR is 331.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for AUR on February 17, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) Stock

In the past week, AUR stock has gone up by 8.23%, with a monthly gain of 22.14% and a quarterly plunge of -8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Aurora Innovation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.03% for AUR stock, with a simple moving average of -22.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

AUR Trading at 19.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares surge +31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7300. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc. saw 41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 93,304 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Feb 03. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 2,244,235 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc., valued at $194,511 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc., sale 49,563 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 253,497 shares at $101,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-866.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc. stands at -915.28. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -56.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.49.