The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 26.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 128.29x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is $29.15, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZEK on February 17, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has seen a -2.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.90% gain in the past month and a 32.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 33.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.25. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Ares Corporate Opportunities F, who sale 4,770,000 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ares Corporate Opportunities F now owns 14,326,090 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $124,310,970 using the latest closing price.

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,770,000 shares at $26.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN is holding 14,325,990 shares at $124,310,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.