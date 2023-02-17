Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has increased by 3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 61.03. however, the company has experienced a 10.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is above average at 13.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for STNG is 48.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STNG on February 17, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

The 46.45% Simple Moving Average of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has seen a 10.24% increase in the past week, with a 25.70% gain in the past month, and a 27.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for STNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.53% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 46.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 21.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.25. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

-6.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at -43.35. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.