Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.39 compared to its previous closing price of 11.27. However, the company has seen a -2.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

and a 36-month beta value of 1.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) by analysts is $10.83, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for HA is 50.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.83% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HA was 1.09M shares.

The -25.77% Simple Moving Average of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, HA stock has gone down by -2.68%, with a monthly decline of -13.45% and a quarterly plunge of -29.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.49% for HA stock, with a simple moving average of -25.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HA reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for HA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HA, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

HA Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.45. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Feb 02. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 83,189 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $34,714 using the latest closing price.

Zwern Richard N, the Director of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 7,740 shares at $14.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zwern Richard N is holding 52,340 shares at $108,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -9.09. Equity return is now at value -95.00, with -9.20 for asset returns.