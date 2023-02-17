WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s stock price has increased by 6.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WETG is 62.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WETG on February 17, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, WETG stock has gone down by -25.28%, with a monthly gain of 22.28% and a quarterly plunge of -58.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.78% for WeTrade Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.27% for WETG stock, with a simple moving average of -87.10% for the last 200 days.

WETG Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.07%, as shares surge +23.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG fell by -25.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4019. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw 42.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.