Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 11.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is $16.67, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 91.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDS on February 17, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Stock Experiences -2.37% Monthly Change

The stock of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has seen a 2.30% increase in the past week, with a -2.37% drop in the past month, and a 8.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for TDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.77% for TDS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDS, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

TDS Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw 6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDS starting from Davis Clarence A, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $18.33 back on May 25. After this action, Davis Clarence A now owns 15,511 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., valued at $78,819 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+36.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at +2.93. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.