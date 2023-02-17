Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS)’s stock price has increased by 24.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TALS is $9.00, which is $7.04 above than the current price. The public float for TALS is 34.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume of TALS on February 17, 2023 was 256.43K shares.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

TALS’s stock has risen by 20.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 61.98% and a quarterly rise of 33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.32% for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.74% for TALS stock, with a simple moving average of -43.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TALS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TALS reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for TALS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 05th, 2022.

TALS Trading at 48.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares surge +68.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALS rose by +20.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5625. In addition, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. saw 92.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALS starting from Ildstad Suzanne, who sale 525,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 22. After this action, Ildstad Suzanne now owns 3,081,446 shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,470,000 using the latest closing price.

Requadt Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of Talaris Therapeutics Inc., purchase 39,382 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Requadt Scott is holding 508,680 shares at $167,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALS

Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.86.