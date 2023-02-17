Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 92.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSM is $158.97, which is $6.38 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for TSM on February 17, 2023 was 14.77M shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

TSM stock saw an increase of -6.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.51% and a quarterly increase of 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.78% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.13. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.55 for the present operating margin

+59.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.89. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 28.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.47. Total debt to assets is 17.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.