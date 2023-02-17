Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.81 compared to its previous closing price of 10.82. however, the company has experienced a -3.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is above average at 11.52x. The 36-month beta value for SHO is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHO is $10.75, which is $0.45 above than the current price. The public float for SHO is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on February 17, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has gone down by -3.92% for the week, with a 3.94% rise in the past month and a -3.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

SHO Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

+0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +6.74. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.