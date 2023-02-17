Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 25.36. but the company has seen a 6.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $44.80, which is $19.43 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on February 17, 2023 was 6.10M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) Stock Performance

RUN’s stock has risen by 6.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.56% and a quarterly drop of -21.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.10% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to RUN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

RUN Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.36. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Abajian Danny, who sale 199 shares at the price of $22.02 back on Jan 06. After this action, Abajian Danny now owns 148,149 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $4,381 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 178 shares at $22.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 154,358 shares at $3,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.