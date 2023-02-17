Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY)’s stock price has decreased by -4.66 compared to its previous closing price of 21.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/01/21 that Discount Airlines Tap Stock Market as Investors Bet on Travel Recovery

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SNCY is $25.00, which is $4.95 above the current price. The public float for SNCY is 57.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNCY on February 17, 2023 was 453.58K shares.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, SNCY stock has gone down by -5.02%, with a monthly gain of 9.68% and a quarterly plunge of -12.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for SNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCY reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SNCY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

SNCY Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Trousdale William, who sale 12,951 shares at the price of $20.59 back on Feb 09. After this action, Trousdale William now owns 16,357 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $266,712 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS DAVID M, the President & CFO of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 1,854 shares at $21.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that DAVIS DAVID M is holding 13,860 shares at $39,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.98. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.