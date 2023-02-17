Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has increased by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.22. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 3.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.

The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWN on February 17, 2023 was 22.39M shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock Showcases -3.18% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -8.04% drop in the past month, and a -26.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for SWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of -22.24% for the last 200 days.

SWN Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.86 for the present operating margin

+44.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at -0.37. Equity return is now at value 107.20, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.