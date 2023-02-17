SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR)’s stock price has increased by 10.78 compared to its previous closing price of 2.69. However, the company has seen a 35.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is $5.07, The public float for SOBR is 10.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOBR on February 17, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SOBR stock has gone up by 35.45%, with a monthly gain of 178.82% and a quarterly surge of 101.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.06% for SOBR Safe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 74.24% for SOBR stock, with a simple moving average of 76.94% for the last 200 days.

SOBR Trading at 139.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +124.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +217.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR rose by +35.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 213.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 29. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns 334,503 shares of SOBR Safe Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Beabout J. Steven, the Director of SOBR Safe Inc., purchase 767 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Beabout J. Steven is holding 324,503 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Equity return is now at value -854.40, with -306.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.