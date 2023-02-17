SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 20.20. However, the company has seen a -4.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) is above average at 11.21x. The 36-month beta value for SKM is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKM is $27.59, which is $8.93 above than the current price. The public float for SKM is 74.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on February 17, 2023 was 419.40K shares.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd’s (SKM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) has seen a -4.87% decrease in the past week, with a -8.09% drop in the past month, and a -8.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for SKM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.93% for SKM stock, with a simple moving average of -11.03% for the last 200 days.

SKM Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, SK Telecom Co.Ltd saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SK Telecom Co.Ltd stands at +5.48.