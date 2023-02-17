Should You Invest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Now?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a 34.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for VTGN is at 1.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for VTGN is 192.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.30% of that float. The average trading volume for VTGN on February 17, 2023 was 7.72M shares.

Examining the Volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) Stock

VTGN’s stock has risen by 34.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.97% and a quarterly rise of 19.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.31% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.61% for VTGN stock, with a simple moving average of -52.91% for the last 200 days.

VTGN Trading at 17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.62%, as shares surge +22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN rose by +34.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2140. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw 84.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Equity return is now at value -158.20, with -125.10 for asset returns.