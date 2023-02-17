Should You Invest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has decreased by -7.86 compared to its previous closing price of 95.69. However, the company has seen a -5.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SQM is $115.69, which is $23.61 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 146.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.76% of that float. The average trading volume for SQM on February 17, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) Stock in the Past Quarter

SQM’s stock has fallen by -5.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.83% and a quarterly drop of -11.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.31% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SQM, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

SQM Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.19. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.85 for the present operating margin

+38.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +20.45. Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.