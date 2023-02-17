Should You Invest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Now?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. However, the company has experienced a 15.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PGY is $2.09, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for PGY is 451.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PGY on February 17, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

The -78.81% Simple Moving Average of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s (PGY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has experienced a 15.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.13% rise in the past month, and a 1.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.65% for PGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.18% for PGY stock, with a simple moving average of -78.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to PGY, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at 29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.24%, as shares surge +40.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +15.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1483. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.