Should You Invest in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 11.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

, and the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGNC is $11.68, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 571.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume for AGNC on February 17, 2023 was 11.40M shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a 0.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month and a 19.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.95% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGNC, setting the target price at $13.25 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -1.60 for asset returns.