scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 9.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCPH is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCPH is $16.60, which is $7.2 above the current price. The public float for SCPH is 29.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCPH on February 17, 2023 was 357.19K shares.

Trading Update: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Stock Endures 9.02% Monthly Volatility

SCPH’s stock has risen by 25.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 51.13% and a quarterly rise of 42.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.02% for scPharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.17% for SCPH stock, with a simple moving average of 65.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SCPH Trading at 40.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +53.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +25.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 31.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 562,466 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 92,983 shares at $2,300,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -54.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.