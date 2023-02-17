SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has increased by 21.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. However, the company has seen a 32.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPRC is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 3.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRC on February 17, 2023 was 316.02K shares.

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of SciSparc Ltd.’s (SPRC) Stock

SPRC stock saw an increase of 32.95% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.66% and a quarterly increase of 7.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.09% for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.47% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.89% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +33.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +34.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9131. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw 46.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.