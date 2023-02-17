Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 10.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is $12.00, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 691.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on February 17, 2023 was 7.79M shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Stock Observes 8.25% 200-Day Moving Average

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has experienced a 2.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.06% rise in the past month, and a 1.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for HOOD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 86,806 shares at the price of $9.98 back on Feb 10. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 1,098,241 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $866,602 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 83,333 shares at $10.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 1,198,980 shares at $884,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.45 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at -75.70. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -11.10 for asset returns.