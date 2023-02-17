Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 21.15. However, the company has experienced a 6.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) by analysts is $37.32, which is $18.1 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of RIVN was 21.80M shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock Sees a-2.22 Decrease

RIVN’s stock has seen a 6.49% increase for the week, with a 25.33% rise in the past month and a -41.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.33% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.56% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIVN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

RIVN Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +30.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw 12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,257 shares at the price of $34.28 back on Nov 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 77,894 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 14,235 shares at $34.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 81,151 shares at $497,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7672.73 for the present operating margin

-1203.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -8523.64. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.13.