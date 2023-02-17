Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.70 compared to its previous closing price of 2.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REI is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REI is $5.50, which is $3.34 above the current price. The public float for REI is 88.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REI on February 17, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) Stock: A -7.53% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has gone down by -8.09% for the week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month and a -28.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.09% for REI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.53% for REI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

REI Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Kruse William R, who purchase 507,214 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Aug 01. After this action, Kruse William R now owns 13,446,948 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $1,354,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.87 for the present operating margin

+72.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +1.69. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.