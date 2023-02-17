Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI)’s stock price has increased by 3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 18.96. but the company has seen a 4.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REZI is 1.96.

The public float for REZI is 143.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REZI on February 17, 2023 was 693.39K shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has seen a 4.82% increase in the past week, with a 12.46% gain in the past month, and a 13.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for REZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for REZI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $27 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to REZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

REZI Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Aarnes Robert B, who sale 65,500 shares at the price of $23.03 back on May 25. After this action, Aarnes Robert B now owns 155,081 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $1,508,465 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+26.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +4.14. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.