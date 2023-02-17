ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Stock: A Value Analysis

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has increased by 7.95 compared to its previous closing price of 4.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is -0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is $38.75, which is $34.06 above the current market price. The public float for RSLS is 0.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On February 17, 2023, RSLS’s average trading volume was 721.49K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 7.95 Increase on ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s (RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has experienced a -6.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.93% drop in the past month, and a -57.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.33% for RSLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.16% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -76.12% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares sank -44.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -15.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -30.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 7,357 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 01. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 325,404 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $1,112 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 364,756 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 332,761 shares at $61,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-187.12 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -151.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.