Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.66 compared to its previous closing price of 9.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/22 that Redfin Shuts Home-Flipping Business, Lays Off 13% of Staff

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $6.03, which is -$4.03 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 104.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on February 17, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Redfin Corporation’s (RDFN) Stock

The stock of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has seen a 6.37% increase in the past week, with a 54.45% rise in the past month, and a 80.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.37% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of 16.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $5.50 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Sell” to RDFN, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RDFN Trading at 40.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +39.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 104.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Slavet James, who purchase 6,667 shares at the price of $7.47 back on Feb 01. After this action, Slavet James now owns 235,881 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $49,806 using the latest closing price.

Taubman Christian John, the Chief Growth Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 11,104 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Taubman Christian John is holding 34,338 shares at $55,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.31 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -5.70. Equity return is now at value -138.60, with -14.30 for asset returns.