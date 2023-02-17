TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET)’s stock price has increased by 9.59 compared to its previous closing price of 80.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNET is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TNET is $81.00, which is -$6.08 below the current price. The public float for TNET is 58.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNET on February 17, 2023 was 293.73K shares.

Real-Time Update: TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has seen a 14.14% increase in the past week, with a 19.61% gain in the past month, and a 26.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for TNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.83% for TNET stock, with a simple moving average of 16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNET stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TNET by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TNET in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $83 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNET reach a price target of $96, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for TNET stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

TNET Trading at 22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.43. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw 29.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 125 shares at the price of $75.08 back on Feb 01. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 35,659 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $9,385 using the latest closing price.

Goldfield Burton M., the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of TriNet Group Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Goldfield Burton M. is holding 107,541 shares at $475,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.44. Equity return is now at value 47.20, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.