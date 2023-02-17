LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)’s stock price has increased by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 166.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) is $170.00, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for LHCG is 29.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LHCG on February 17, 2023 was 414.20K shares.

Real-Time Update: LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, LHCG stock has gone up by 5.83%, with a monthly gain of 2.39% and a quarterly surge of 0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for LHC Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for LHCG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHCG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LHCG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LHCG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $170 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHCG reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $209. The rating they have provided for LHCG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

LHCG Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHCG rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.61. In addition, LHC Group Inc. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LHCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.89 for the present operating margin

+37.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for LHC Group Inc. stands at +5.21. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.