E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 6.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is $7.33, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 238.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETWO on February 17, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Real-Time Update: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has gone down by -3.97% for the week, with a 5.36% rise in the past month and a -0.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.57% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ETWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw 7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Feb 06. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 243,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $85,123 using the latest closing price.

Hantman Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 60,586 shares at $7.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Hantman Peter is holding 166,195 shares at $424,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.