Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 87.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBTS on February 17, 2023 was 13.37M shares.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Stock Experiences -20.27% Monthly Change

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a -1.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.27% decline in the past month and a -39.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.46% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.06% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -82.80% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1130. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.