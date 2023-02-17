Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)’s stock price has increased by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 47.08. but the company has seen a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is 17.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POR is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is $51.17, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 88.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% of that float. On February 17, 2023, POR’s average trading volume was 746.62K shares.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, POR stock has gone up by 3.21%, with a monthly gain of 2.84% and a quarterly surge of 3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Portland General Electric Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for POR stock, with a simple moving average of -0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $46 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to POR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

POR Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.53. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Kochavatr John Teeruk, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $53.72 back on Aug 10. After this action, Kochavatr John Teeruk now owns 14,112 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $107,430 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Dawn L, the Director of Portland General Electric Company, purchase 4,000 shares at $48.52 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Farrell Dawn L is holding 9,223 shares at $194,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.14 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +10.46. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.