Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 84.18. but the company has seen a -0.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Planet Fitness Ends Quarter With Record Membership and Raises 2022 Guidance

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PLNT is $92.25, which is $13.6 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 81.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for PLNT on February 17, 2023 was 824.25K shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has gone down by -0.05% for the week, with a -3.22% drop in the past month and a 4.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.18. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Bode William, who sale 44 shares at the price of $81.25 back on Apr 11. After this action, Bode William now owns 7,310 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $3,575 using the latest closing price.

Bode William, the Chief Operations Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 116 shares at $83.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Bode William is holding 7,354 shares at $9,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+43.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +7.29. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.