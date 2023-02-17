Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has increased by 2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 94.46. However, the company has experienced a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/29/22 that Pinduoduo Surprises Market With 36% Revenue Rise

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 32.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is $756.35, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 909.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On February 17, 2023, PDD’s average trading volume was 9.44M shares.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Stock Faces 3.86% Weekly Volatility

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.08% rise in the past month, and a 36.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for PDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 47.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PDD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.70. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+65.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at +8.27. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.