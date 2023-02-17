Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 24.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is 5.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 12 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paramount Global (PARA) is $19.61, which is -$3.6 below the current market price. The public float for PARA is 584.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.71% of that float. On February 17, 2023, PARA’s average trading volume was 11.50M shares.

Paramount Global’s (PARA) Stock: A 4.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a 7.85% increase in the past week, with a 17.38% rise in the past month, and a 20.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PARA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PARA Trading at 17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.79. In addition, Paramount Global saw 39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.18 for the present operating margin

+36.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +15.33. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.