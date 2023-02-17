ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 86.71. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ON is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ON is $89.63, which is $5.52 above the current price. The public float for ON is 430.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on February 17, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a -0.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.84% rise in the past month, and a 13.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for ON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.47% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 29.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ON, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ON Trading at 19.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +32.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.59. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 34.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 209,781 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,111 shares at $68.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 22,931 shares at $143,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.