Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD)’s stock price has increased by 2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. However, the company has experienced a 11.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OPAD is $1.49, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for OPAD is 205.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume for OPAD on February 17, 2023 was 764.70K shares.

Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has gone up by 11.91% for the week, with a 24.77% rise in the past month and a -2.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.53% for OPAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for OPAD stock, with a simple moving average of -53.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAD stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OPAD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPAD in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for OPAD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to OPAD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

OPAD Trading at 24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.25%, as shares surge +36.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD rose by +11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8602. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw 82.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from Sella Roberto Marco, who purchase 140,359 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sella Roberto Marco now owns 1,378,106 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $235,887 using the latest closing price.

Sella Roberto Marco, the Director of Offerpad Solutions Inc., purchase 359,641 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sella Roberto Marco is holding 1,237,747 shares at $610,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at +0.31. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.