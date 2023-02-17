Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 62.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $75.88, which is $13.23 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 908.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on February 17, 2023 was 11.63M shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock Faces 3.02% Weekly Volatility

OXY stock saw a decrease of -1.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.98% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for OXY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $81 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OXY, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

OXY Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.38. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,737,316 shares at the price of $60.71 back on Sep 28. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 194,351,650 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $105,478,912 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 2,705,798 shares at $58.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 192,614,334 shares at $157,709,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.99 for the present operating margin

+29.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +10.71. Equity return is now at value 77.20, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.