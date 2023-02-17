Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 35.38. but the company has seen a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that CVS Reaches $10.6 Billion Deal to Buy Oak Street Health

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OSH is $35.31, which is $0.86 above the current price. The public float for OSH is 220.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSH on February 17, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -0.28 Increase on Oak Street Health Inc.’s (OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has seen a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.31% gain in the past month and a 50.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for OSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.48% for OSH stock, with a simple moving average of 52.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

OSH Trading at 35.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSH rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.91. In addition, Oak Street Health Inc. saw 64.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSH starting from PRICE GEOFFREY M, who sale 7,413 shares at the price of $35.60 back on Feb 10. After this action, PRICE GEOFFREY M now owns 3,874,863 shares of Oak Street Health Inc., valued at $263,903 using the latest closing price.

GUENTHNER ROBERT, the Chief Legal Officer of Oak Street Health Inc., sale 8,250 shares at $35.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that GUENTHNER ROBERT is holding 451,777 shares at $290,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.15 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oak Street Health Inc. stands at -28.58. Equity return is now at value 922.30, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.