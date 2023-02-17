Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for NVOS is also noteworthy at -0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.89% of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on February 17, 2023 was 13.49M shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

NVOS’s stock has seen a 11.01% increase for the week, with a 19.41% rise in the past month and a -44.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.28% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.79% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -87.42% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at -19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1282. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVOS starting from Oliva Robert Letterio, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Apr 20. After this action, Oliva Robert Letterio now owns 217,717 shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., valued at $11,156 using the latest closing price.

Oliva Robert Letterio, the Director of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Oliva Robert Letterio is holding 212,717 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.93 for the present operating margin

+23.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -47.95. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -18.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.