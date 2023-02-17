Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)’s stock price has increased by 5.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAK is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NAK is $0.80, The public float for NAK is 518.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAK on February 17, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NAK stock has gone up by 1.20%, with a monthly decline of -9.40% and a quarterly plunge of -13.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for NAK stock, with a simple moving average of -14.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2017.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAK reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2016.

NAK Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2313. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. saw 3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.