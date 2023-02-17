Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has increased by 13.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOGN is 16.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for NOGN on February 17, 2023 was 191.85K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Nogin Inc.’s (NOGN) Stock

NOGN’s stock has seen a -11.90% decrease for the week, with a -13.00% drop in the past month and a 49.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.83% for Nogin Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for NOGN stock, with a simple moving average of -85.12% for the last 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7324. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from Nugent Jan-Christopher, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nugent Jan-Christopher now owns 11,161,698 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $1,947 using the latest closing price.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN, the Co-CEO & President of Nogin Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HUBERMAN JONATHAN is holding 172,632 shares at $8,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.