Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL)’s stock price has increased by 1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 15.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Newell Brands Slashes Profit Targets, Changes CEOs

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is 11.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NWL is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is $16.36, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for NWL is 411.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On February 17, 2023, NWL’s average trading volume was 4.34M shares.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has seen a 4.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.46% gain in the past month and a 9.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for NWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for NWL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

NWL Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.50. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw 16.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Craigie James, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.36 back on Nov 02. After this action, Craigie James now owns 31,868 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $133,600 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN BRETT, the Director of Newell Brands Inc., sale 71,304 shares at $16.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ICAHN BRETT is holding 953,003 shares at $1,204,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +2.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.